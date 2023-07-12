BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After two Birmingham firefighters were shot inside their station Wednesday morning, some other local fire departments are considering changing their safety protocols.

Michael Bartlett, the assistant fire chief for the Rocky Ridge Fire Department, said its firefighters are heartbroken for their brothers in Birmingham and sending their support.

“This is family, and we’re hurting as a family, so our prayers go out to them, that’s number one,” Bartlett said.

Historically, Bartlett pointed out, fire departments have been community hubs. They like to keep their doors open for anyone from someone needing help with a smoke alarm to parents taking kids to see the firetrucks to grandmothers bringing sweet treats.

But now, that might have to change.

“A whole new mentality for us where we were community oriented and open and public, and now, we’re having to worry about keeping ourselves safe so we can help the public,” Bartlett said.

He hopes this isn’t a trend, and until the perpetrator or perpetrators are caught, the department is tightening its security.

“For the next while, you’re gonna see bay doors closed at fire stations, and you’re gonna see locked doors and you have to ring bells and be let in,” Bartlett said.