Fire dancers, spinners gather for Firejam at Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You may have seen fire dancing at a luau or in the movies, but it’s something many in Central Alabama have dedicated countless hours toward.

On Wednesday night, many of those spinners, twirlers and dancers will be performing at Avondale Brewing Company for an event they call Firejam, a free event for those looking for something to light up their evening.

“[Firejam] started as just a night that we get together” organizer Paige Marmolejo with Luminarts said. “But word got out and it’s become something we’ve done for six years.”

The group has met every third Wednesday of the month since and the Birmingham community has embraced it. Marmolejo then guides participants through a mandatory safety training before each Firejam.

Families and folks of all ages are welcome to give the flow dancing a shot, but Marmolejo recommends the those looking to attempt flow art practice at home with flameless props.

“A lot of people come out with LED hoops, poi, etc,” she said. “If you want to try it for the first time, this is the perfect environment.”

While Firejam didn’t start as a show, the dancers are happy to welcome spectators of all ages to spend Wednesday night with them at the Avondale Brewing Company. The night’s festivities kick off at 7:30 P.M., including a costume contest.