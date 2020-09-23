Fire damages several businesses in Birmingham Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire at the corner of 3rd Avenue West and 17th Street West in Birmingham damaged several businesses Wednesday morning.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene around 4:15 a.m. with heavy fire showing around the building that contains Dondee’s Hair Salon. Firefighters had the fire under control within 30-45 minutes.

The building houses up to three businesses, which have been damaged as a result of the fire. The roof reportedly collapsed on the back side of the building and that section is destroyed.

The left side of the building was damaged by smoke, but not fire.

Firefighters say it appears that no one was injured in the fire. It’s not clear how the fire started.

That site will be investigated once hot spots are put out.

