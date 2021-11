CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Cleveland High School Thursday morning.

According to the Blountsville Fire and Rescue Service, first responders were called to the school after one of the buildings had “heavy smoke showing” in all corners of the structure just before 9:15 a.m.

The fire was put out with the help of the Cleveland Fire and Rescue Department, Nectar Fire and Rosa Fire and Rescue.

