Firefighter injured while working Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service battled an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to BFRS Chief Jackie Hicks, the fire occurred at the Panorama East Apartments located in the 3000 block of Panorama Terrace.

Firefighters at the time reported that there were some residents who had been trapped in the back of the second floor, but were rescued. No injuries were reported, except for a firefighter who injured their shoulder from moving poles.

According to firefighters, all of the units suffered some form of smoke damage with the second floor receiving the most extensive fire damage.

