TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire crews responded and rescued an elderly woman from flood waters Wednesday morning.

According to Lay Lake Fire Department, crews from Lay Lake, Oak Grove, and Fayetteville responded to reports of a woman trapped inside her home around 5:00 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Lay Lake said crews were able to rescue the woman and her son from the home safely.