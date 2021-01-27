ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews are working to extinguish a structure fire in Oneonta Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m., Oneonta Fire and Rescue reported they were responding to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Lincoln Ave.
One hour later, it was reported that crews were still battling the blaze.
At this time, there is no information on what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.
Check back for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES
- BREAKING: Arrest made in death of elderly California couple found at bottom of a well in Mexico
- Biden orders 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to boost US supply
- 2 injured in shooting on Bessemer Road in Birmingham
- TIMELINE: Terminally ill doctor held hostages, shot pediatrician and himself at her office on Tuesday
- Fire Crews battling structure fire in Oneonta