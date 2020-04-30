Fire crews battle massive 2-alarm apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a massive apartment fire located on the east side of Birmingham.

According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the apartment is located on Sun Hill Road and Carson Road.

BFRS is working to battle the massive two-alarm apartment fire as one building is completely involved. Chief Carillo says that the building is under renovation.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is not under control at this time. Officials say windy conditions are causing a challenge for fire crews as they work to put out the flames.

CBS 42 is working to get more details and has a crew headed to the scene.

