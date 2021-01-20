Fire claims 1 after crews battle blaze in Wylam neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene after battling a house fire in Birmingham Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to the a home in the 1200 block of Knoxville Street on a house fire.

First fatal fire of 2021 in Birmingham. BFD Chief Jackie Hicks says the home was vacant, and they do not know why the fire victim was inside it. Cause is unknown and under investigation. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/ZgO1q5hC1I — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) January 21, 2021

After quickly extinguishing the fire, BFRS was able to report one confirmed death as a result of the fire. This was a vacant home and officials are not certain if the victim is a man or woman at this time.

Officials are investigating the fire and speaking with neighbors to learn more information about the victim. This is the first fatal fire of 2021, Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports.