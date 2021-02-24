Fire breaks out at Department of Public Works-owned building, causing extensive damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A commercial fire erupted at a Birmingham Department of Public Works buildings Wednesday afternoon. It has since been placed under control.

The fire was not in the main Department of Public Works building, according to Birmingham Parks and Recreation Director Shonae Eddins-Bennett. Officials say the building was used for the grass cutting crew.

The fire caused “extensive damage” to the inside of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There are no injuries reported due to the fire. There was equipment inside the building as well as some possible vehicles. The information on their condition is unknown.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.