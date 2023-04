There is a fire at the Resolute Forest Products paper facility in Coosa Pines on Saturday. (Courtesy: Alex Puckett)

COOSA PINES, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a fire at the Resolute Forest Products paper facility in Coosa Pines on Saturday, according to the Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

A conveyor belt and chip pile caught on fire. There are no injuries. The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Service and Harpersville Fire Department are on the scene.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on this developing story.