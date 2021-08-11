Fire at Birmingham business under investigation, 1 injury reported

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a Birmingham business early Wednesday morning.

According to the Battalion fire chief, authorities were called to the structure fire near the 33rd Avenue North and 27th Avenue North intersection in Birmingham just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The roof of the business collapsed during the fire.

One firefighter has reportedly sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. No further information has been available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

