Fire Alert officially lifted across 67 counties in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Forestry Commission has officially lifted the Fire Alert in all 67 counties in the state.

The alert was first issued in September due to high temperatures and little to no rainfall across Alabama.

“Since the first of October, the AFC has responded to 247 wildfires burning approximately 2,283 acres across Alabama. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched over 6,000 acres,” The AFC said in a Facebook post.

FIRE ALERT LIFTED STATEWIDE . . . Effective immediately, State Forester Rick Oates has lifted the Fire Alert for all 67… Posted by Alabama Forestry Commission on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

AFC is still urging citizens to follow safety precautions when conducting outdoor fires. They also want to remind everyone that plans to burn fields, grasslands or woodlands to have a fire permit. If you set a fire without one, you could face prosecution for a Class B misdemeanor.

