Final campaign push for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The primaries are on Tuesday in Alabama. Candidates for the state’s U.S. Senate seat are making the final push, trying to convince voters why they deserve your support. The winner of the Republican primaries for Senate will face off against incumbent Senator Doug Jones on November 3.

The frontrunners in the republican race include Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, and Tommy Tuberville. Sessions held this Senate seat for 20 years before he was forced out of his position as U.S. Attorney General. Tommy Tuberville has labeled himself the political outsider, with this race being his first time in the political arena. Bradley Byrne would give us his U.S. House seat if elected.

If there is not an outright winner on Tuesday’s election, the state will hold a runoff election on March 31.