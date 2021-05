BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new project is in the works for filmmaker Keith Dunnavant. He is the mastermind behind the film “Three Days at Foster.” It is a film about the integration of Alabama football and basketball teams.

Now, he has written a biography about Bob Gilliland, the first man to fly the SR-71 Blackbird. CBS 42’s News anchor Conan Gasque talked with Dunnavant about his new project and when you can read the book. Click on the video above to hear more.