BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The FILES Arts Project is celebrating 10 years of dance and music training for youth in the community.

The nonprofit organization is holding its annual dance and music workshop at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. It started Monday and will end Friday. The project will hold its summer showcase in the Boutwell Auditorium on Friday at 4 p.m. Admission to that event is free.

According to the TFAP, its mission is to strengthen underserved communities through arts education. The workshop has grown from 14 to about 119 students over its history, and there are 83 students enrolled in the 2023 summer workshop.

The workshop has featured artists from Birmingham plus major cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Franciso, Miami and Dallas. Its curriculum includes dance technique includes ballet, jazz, contemporary and Afro-Caribbean dances. The classes that are offered change annually.

A mock audition was added to the workshop in 2023. The mock audition is designed to prepare students for future auditions by improving their memory skills, resume preparation and interviewing skills. It is also supposed to help students build confidence and demonstrate individuality.