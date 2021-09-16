Fight with UAB campus ‘preacher’ caught on video results in investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight caught on video at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has led to an investigation.

In the video, which was posted to several social media accounts Wednesday, a woman can be seen attacking two others who appear to be demonstrators. At least three police officers can then be seen breaking the fight up and telling onlookers to back up.

Other photos of the two people posted on social media show handwritten signs containing controversial phrases offensive toward women.

In a statement, UAB’s Alicia Rohan confirmed that an “altercation” took place at UAB.

“There was a concerning, very unfortunate altercation on campus yesterday between demonstrators and what appeared to be a student,” she said. “We cannot comment further at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.”

