2nd suspect arrested in deadly January Kingston shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/7): The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old man back in January.

Clarence Scroggins, 24, has been charged with capital murder for the killing of Douglas Paide on Jan. 6 in the Kingston area.

Clarence Scroggins joins Corderious Scroggins as the second suspect in the slaying. BPD has not disclosed any relationship the two might have.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

UPDATE (2/5): The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Kingston last month.

Corderious Scroggins, 25, is charged with the shooting death of 34-year-old Douglas Paige on Jan. 6.

The BPD Crime Reduction Team located and apprehended Scroggins in the Kingston Housing Community Wednesday.

Scroggins has been charged with capital murder and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

UPDATE (1/6): Birmingham Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Kingston Monday morning on 9th Avenue North and 44th Place.



According to Police, 34-year-old Douglas Paige of Fairfield was found dead inside a vehicle, when police were called to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting please call Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777 or Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.

11:30 a.m. – We are following the breaking news of homicide under investigation in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams says police first received the call around 11:45 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue North. He says they also received a call of a person shot about 5 minutes later.

When police arrived on the scene they found a victim inside of a white vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene assisting the victim was but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Birmingham Police say the shooting started after four people were involved in a physical altercation, which caused the victim to go to his vehicle to grab a gun. That is when one of the shooting suspects then shot into the victim’s vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

We are told the victim has been identified as a black male but no other details have been released at this time.

If you know anything about this please call the Birmingham Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and the second homicide for 2020 in Birmingham.

