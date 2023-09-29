BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fiesta BHAM, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is hosting its highly anticipated 21st annual festival tomorrow. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities.

This year’s theme is “Comienza Una Nueva Era,” which means a new era begins. It celebrates the transformative power of unity.

Since 2003, Fiesta BHAM has played a vital role in celebrating and educating thousands of attendees across the southeast about the vibrant Hispanic community in Alabama. There will be art, live music, dance, food and cultural experiences for all to enjoy. Fiesta BHAM provides an immersive event that beautifully showcases the diversity and richness of Hispanic traditions.

Fiesta BHAM prides itself on offering a wide array of activities and experiences suitable for all ages. The event will feature family-friendly attractions, cultural and community villages, health and wellness resources and an exciting lineup of incredible Hispanic entertainers and artists.

As attendees journey through the festival grounds, they can explore more than 20 represented countries, participating in captivating cultural displays and engaging performances plus enlightening educational programs.

“So at our festival, you can expect to see live music, cultural representation from over 20 countries, that includes Mexico, Central America, South America, the United States, the Carribean and Spain as well.” said Dulce Rivera of Fiesta BHAM. “So you get to learn about the many cultures that make up the Hispanic heritage. You are also gonna have a whole food village with food from El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, of course, Puerto Rico and so much more.”

Fiesta BHAM will also have a health and wellness village for all to get blood pressure checks and vaccines. There will also be family village with fun kid events.

The festival will be held Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Linn Park in downtown Birmingham. For more details. click here.