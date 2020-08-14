Fiesta BHAM to celebrate “30 days of Fiesta” event online due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a press release from the Fiesta BHAM organization, in lieu of its 18th Annual live event and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiesta BHAM will host the “30 Days of Fiesta” online beginning on Sept. 15.

The beginning of Fiesta will coincide with the kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Month and run through Oct. 15. During the month-long period, Fiesta will provide daily services with different forms of entertainment and educational opportunities through multiple series of online events.

“Live cooking & mixology demonstrations, seminars on health and financial wellness, a Latin film series and family arts and craft projects featuring Hispanic artists are just a few of the activities we have in store,” President of Fiesta BHAM Teresa Zuniga-Odom said.

In addition to the online events, Fiesta has created a “Fiesta in a Box” celebration package which will provide a way for families to learn about Hispanic Heritage and have a “Fiesta at home.”

Fiesta BHAM says all proceeds from the sale of the packages will go directly to the Fiesta Scholarship Fund.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our Fiesta family… our patrons, sponsors, vendors, artists, and coordinators. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising throughout Birmingham, Jefferson County, and Alabama, we do not feel right about asking the community to gather, even with all the suggested precautions. Although a live gathering is not possible, this does not mean we have to stop being human, or being Latin. In fact, in these difficult times, we have to be more united than ever. We have to celebrate because it is something that unites us as a community. “We are pleased to announce these special initiatives for 2020 that will allow us to continue the celebration and education provided by Fiesta,” said Zuniga-Odom.

To stay updated on information regarding the “Fiesta in a Box” fundraiser, how to support, and all things Fiesta BHAM, visit the website by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS