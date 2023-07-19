TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work at Bryant Denny Stadium to replace the old grass on the playing field is almost finished.

Earlier this summer, workers began the process to put down new hybrid Bermuda grass on the field. They also replaced the old drainage system underground. UA director of sports and grounds Jon DeWitt says the last time renovations were made to the field was in 1991.

“It’s pretty exciting and it’s historic and monumental to rebuild the flagship of football in the United States and to do it with systems that have the height of technology at this time is pretty cool,” DeWitt said.

Crimson Tide fan Nathan Cantrell hopes the new grass and playing field will help Bama have a winning season.

“It’s pretty exciting because Bryant Denny has been around for a while so to get updates is exciting for the fans,” Cantrell said. “I know it’s exciting for the players to get a new surface so it’s just something to look forward to for the new season.”

Work should be completed on August 1, just in time for the Tide to play against Middle Tennessee State University in early September.