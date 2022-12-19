BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham celebrating inclusion and interfaith as it hosts its first menorah lighting on the second night of Hanukkah.

It comes as the Jewish community said it is working to increase awareness of the faith. Rabbi Levi Weinbaum said he has been working to have more ceremonies in the local community for people of his faith.

“This is a new initiative that I’ve really tried to get the other city halls involved with and slowly but surely they’re all taking it upon themselves, and it’s just been a massive celebration for the Jews and non-Jews,” Weinbaum said.

Each candle represents a day of celebration as Judaism recognizes its religious freedom won – and the eight days to follow.

“I think every day we should share that love with each other, regardless of our differences,” Barbara Bonfield said. “It symbolizes religious freedom and I so believe in that in this country that we must maintain that privilege and that right.”

Weinbaum is spreading awareness of the Jewish faith even as threats of anti-Semitism surround the country.

“A lot of times when we speak about anti-Semitism, I always say let’s add more light,” Weinbaum said. “Let’s not speak about what’s negative, let’s speak about what’s positive and bring more light into this world.”

Mayor Randall Woodfin said Birmingham’s acceptance of interfaith is key.

“My thoughts are very clear, anti-Semitism has no place in Birmingham, Alabama, America or our world,” Woodfin said. “It doesn’t matter your percentage, it doesn’t matter how small. You are part of the Birmingham community. As an administration, as a city government, we support you.”

In this festival of lights and beyond – local residents are marking the start of more traditions.

“Doing stuff like this shows the world that we are a diverse city, and we embrace it,” City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said.

The eight-day celebration will continue Tuesday with a menorah parade and lighting at Vestavia City Hall. On Wednesday, the event will head to Homewood.