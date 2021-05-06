FEMA on the importance of flood insurance and how you can make sure you’re covered for disaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After severe weather tore through central Alabama Tuesday, many residents suffered damage to their homes and apartments due to flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is harping on the need for everyone to make sure they have flood insurance in case of disasters like this.

“We always say that there is not a specific flood zone, everywhere in the United States is a flood zone. Whether it’s a lower risk or a high risk. We encourage everybody to look into flood insurance,” Regional Flood Insurance Liaison for FEMA Dewana Davis said.

