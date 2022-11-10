BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is working to alleviate some of the flooding concerns our communities have experienced over the last year. Birmingham city council members say this assistance is long overdue.

The council members say approval for the mayor’s office to apply for grant funding is an important first step in helping to protect our community from excessive flooding.

The city is set to apply for FEMA grant money that will help eliminate street flooding. Council member Crystal Smitherman says our community has suffered far too long from the issue.

The problem, she says, leads back to the age of our drainage systems and the buildup that has happened over many years.

“We weren’t around, but history shows a lot of the storms we are getting now were maybe once every 100 years, 25 years,” Smitherman said. “Now they’re coming almost every other month. And so, our drainage system wasn’t built to handle all those powerful storms almost every month.”

Dakota Towers with Orangetheory Fitness remembers how badly businesses on 20th Street South were affected in March. Flooding was so intense that their studio was forced to evacuate, cancel classes and move equipment.

“It definitely makes me happy that they are taking the time [to] think about our health and our safety for when flooding does happen just so we don’t have to deal with these issues, especially as a business,” Towers said.

Council member Hunter Williams says it will take billions to fix the city’s flooding issues entirely, but they will continue searching for ways, like this FEMA grant, to help fund assistance.

“We are working on ways to mitigate the flooding, outside of what we can do when we rework the sewer system, but like I said, everything takes time,” Williams said. “We know it’s an issue. It’s a huge quality of life issue for both residents and businesses here in the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County, and it is something that I think both the city and the county is looking at.”

Williams and Smitherman say if the city obtains the grant, this project will likely take a few years to complete.