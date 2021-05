CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Next week, storm victims affected by the March 25th tornado outbreak in Calhoun County have the chance to learn more about FEMA assistance.

Anyone who suffered damage can go to the Calhoun County emergency management agency on Francis Street in Jacksonville Monday through Thursday next week.

Hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day to help you register and fill out FEMA applications.

