Fellow ASU student arrested in killing of Adam Dowdell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in the killing of Alabama State University student Adam Dowdell.
Dowdell was found dead Sept. 14 after being reported missing on Sept. 8.
According to ASU President Quinton Ross Jr., the suspect is a fellow ASU student.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
