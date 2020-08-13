FedEx Ground to build $40M facility, set to bring 285 jobs to Birmingham

FILE – This April 1, 2020 file photo shows a FedEx logo at a facility in Romulus, Mich. FedEx Corp. flipped to a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, but its revenue and adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations as the virus pandemic continues to fuel a boom in online shopping. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Bessemer, the City of Birmingham, and Jefferson County have proposed a $40.6 million FedEx Ground facility that is expected to create 285 jobs.

In a press release from the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), the economic development project would bring full and part-time jobs to the Birmingham region within the next three years of the project’s completion.

FedEx Ground plans to build a 300,000 square-foot facility on Lakeshore Parkway.

The BBA collaborated with FedEx Ground in bringing the distribution operations to Lakeshore and talked about its support for the project.

“The Birmingham Business Alliance is happy to support our local community allies and the company to bring this project to the Lakeshore corridor,” said Jeff Traywick, Vice President of Economic Development at the BBA. “This project is further evidence that our region’s logistical attributes make our area a prime option for companies looking to grow their distribution footprint in the Southeast. Additionally, this project will provide job opportunities for our citizens.”

The BBA press release also included statements from the Jefferson County Commissioner, the Birmingham Mayor, and the Bessemer Mayor regarding the collaboration of cities and the potential impact of the upcoming project.

Jefferson County Commissioner, Steve Amons, said this project required “extraordinary communication” due to the multi-city location.

Mayor Woodfin said this project is an “excellent example of regional cooperation” and added that jobs and investments are important to the economy. He also thanked FedEx Ground and pledged Birmingham’s support as the project moves forward.

Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley agreed that collaboration across city lines was a “landmark reason why this project was successful”.

“This project is indicative of what we can accomplish in this region when we work together for the common good. We’re providing jobs for the residents of Bessemer, Birmingham, and all of Jefferson County. I want to thank FedEx Ground for its continued investment in our communities,” said Gulley.

Construction on the facility is set to begin around Sept. 1 with a scheduled completion date of June 2021.

