PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As a serious virus found in birds trends south, wildlife rehabilitation centers across the state are no longer taking in certain species.

Several cases of Avian Influenza are popping up across the state, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They say it’s highly contagious among birds and can even affect human health.

Waterfowl, raptors and scavengers like vultures and eagles are considered at high risk for infection. Due to health risks, the department encourages people who find birds in need to leave them alone.

“When people handle infected birds, not only are they risking their own health, but by transporting and moving that bird around, you’re also potentially introducing a disease into an area that doesn’t already have it,” said Marianne Gauldin, who is Conservation Outreach Coordinator for the Alabama Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division.

This is why rehabilitation facilities across the state are no longer able to take in injured birds — a situation Alabama Wildlife Center considers heartbreaking.

“We can’t care for the birds that need our help,” said Chris Sykes who serves as Executive Director for the Alabama Wildlife Center. “Maybe they got hit by cars or are stuck in a glue trap, we can no longer accept those due to the possible spread of Avian Influenza and that breaks our hearts because we want to help those birds.”

In the meantime, Sykes says they will continue to care for their current feathered friends and hope for the best in the future.

“Hopefully in the future, we’ll be able to take in those raptors and waterfowl and wading birds that we have done so for 45 years but it’s really one of those things, it just, we have to hope and pray that the trends trend upwards and we can continue to take in those birds,” said Sykes.

Multiple agencies are continuing to run tests and monitor the disease, but until further notice, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources advises the public to not touch any birds that are down to help prevent further risk of spreading the virus.