BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was recently arrested after allegedly posing as a police officer, kidnapping a woman and holding her in a cell may have connections to Alabama, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reports.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, was arrested in Nevada on July 16 and is charged with kidnapping a woman in Oregon. According to the FBI, the woman escaped in July after breaking through the cinder block wall of the makeshift cell. The FBI alleges that on July 15, Zuberi lured the woman by pretending to be a police officer and then taking her against her will in Seattle before driving her to a home in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Hours later, the victim escaped and contacted police. By that time, Zuberi had already fled for Nevada.

Now, the FBI is looking into if there were other victims Zuberi had. Zuberi, who also goes by the name Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, lived in several different states over the years, including Alabama. In an email to CBS 42, Special Agent Marcell Rayford reported that Zuberi allegedly lived in the Tuscaloosa and Northport areas from April 2014 to April 2020.

The FBI also believes that Zuberi lived in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Nevada since 2016.

The FBI is encouraging anyone who was victimized by Zuberi or knows him to fill out the following short form.