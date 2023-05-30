BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The FBI has a new “Surf Online Safely” program for students in third grade up until eighth.

The program is designed to help students with malware, cyberbullying and digital safety. Agents say they have seen a 10-fold increase in cybercrime among children over the last year from online trafficking to sextortion.

The FBI says cybercriminals are luring children into dangerous places online, sending things like malware, texting for payments and taking advantage of children’s social media engagement over the summer.