FBI agents show up at home of superintendent in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The superintendent of an Alabama school district says there are no charges against him after the FBI showed up at his home.
News outlets report an FBI spokesman confirmed a “law enforcement action” Tuesday morning at the home of Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay.
The superintendent later released a statement saying he was overwhelmed with support from his friends and community. He didn’t elaborate on why FBI agents were at his home.
The school district also released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and would assist with any requests from officials.
