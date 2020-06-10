FBI agents show up at home of superintendent in Alabama

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The superintendent of an Alabama school district says there are no charges against him after the FBI showed up at his home.

News outlets report an FBI spokesman confirmed a “law enforcement action” Tuesday morning at the home of Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay.

The superintendent later released a statement saying he was overwhelmed with support from his friends and community. He didn’t elaborate on why FBI agents were at his home.

The school district also released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and would assist with any requests from officials.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES