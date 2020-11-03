Fayette County residents to vote on local amendment one to support county firefighters

BANKSTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, voters in Fayette County will see an item on the ballot for a proposed three mill property tax increase to help firefighters. If it passes, the county fire departments would be able to purchase new equipment.

Vick Selman is the Chief of the Bankston Volunteer fire department in Fayette County. He has 21 volunteer firefighters, and he is hoping voters will support the measure.

“It will mean that we can upgrade our equipment and we can actually buy equipment that we don’t have. And actually, it’s the survival of some of the fire departments. Without it, some of them will start folding up and they struggle to operate,” Selman said.

The Chief tells CBS 42 there are twelve volunteer departments and one paid for a total of thirteen. And it will be a $30 increase every year for every $100,000 of the assessed value of the property. For homestead, forest land and agriculture land.

“It will benefit Fayette county a great deal because it will keep us up to date on equipment we need,” Selman said. “It will keep our equipment running, it will just a big help all the way around for us”.

Nora Newby says she will vote yes to support the measure when she votes Tuesday. She is the owner of the Bankston grocery store and grill.

“If we can get out and vote and get it passed it will be a great thing because our fire department has to have funds to operate,” Newby said. “And they have been so good to respond to all the calls and everything. They are here for us so it’s our turn to be there to help them”.

Vick Selman says this will be the third time the proposal will be voted on; it has never passed before.