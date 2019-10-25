Fayette County chicken wins national Purina award

BERRY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lucy, a hen from Berry, was recently named Miss Performance in the Purina Miss Flock-Tober pageant.

Lora Honeycutt, Lucy’s owner and a flock raiser, entered to compete against hundreds of strong hens to earn this honor. Lucy, 5, died last year.

“Lucy was my favorite little red hen,” Honeycutt said in a news release about the contest. “She and her two sisters were named after famous redheads: Lucille Ball, Carol Burnette and Maureen O’Hara. Lucy laid big, beautiful brown eggs and always got the hiccups right after laying. She always knew how to make me laugh.”

Miss Flock-Tober celebrates strong hens. Lucy is now in the running to win the ultimate title of Miss Flock-Tober 2019. The grand prize is one year’s supply of Purina poultry feed.

The final preliminary round of Miss Flock-Tober will start Monday with the category of Miss Vintage, which will celebrate senior and retired backyard hens.

The top entry in each round of the Miss Flock-Tober contest will move on to the finale round, which begins Nov. 4.

LATEST POSTS