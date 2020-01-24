Fayette County authorities investigating woman’s death

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Fayette County are investigating a death case after 49-year-old Maronda Parker Williams was found dead in her house Tuesday in the Bankston community near Fayette.

Kathy Sullivan is a neighbor of Williams. She says she’s very concerned and heartbroken about Williams’ death.

“It’s very tragic, it’s something you don’t about every day,” Sullivan said. “And it scares me, and a lot of our neighbors are scared because we don’t know exactly what’s going on and they haven’t told us anything.”

District Attorney Andy Hamlin is being tight-lipped about the case. The only information released is that Williams was found dead sometime Tuesday and it’s a death case involving foul play.

“A case like this any time you have loss of life, it’s a tragedy. It’s our duty to investigate these types of cases to determine what actually happened. And this case is no different and that’s what we are going to do,” Hamlin said.

Sullivan tells CBS 42 she is concerned the killer could still be in the Fayette County area.

“I hope they catch whoever did this and put them away for a long long time. Because they might still be out there and they may do it again and could do it to someone else in the community,” she said.

The DA along with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. The home is located on Highway 18 East just outside Fayette.

