BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Mel Glenn Jr. was killed in a robbery on January 5, 2001. As his family approaches 23 years since his murder, they still hope for justice.

“I asked myself, how can they sleep at night when they murder and take another person’s life?” asks Glenn Jr.’s father, Dr. Mel Glenn Sr.

To many of us, it’s unimaginable to have a loved one killed, let alone have their murderer still out walking the streets but for the Glenn family, it’s their reality. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says if there’s any solace, it’s that there’s no statute of limitations on a murder case and it can be tried no matter how long has passed.

“The pain is still there,” Dr. Glenn said. “It’s like a chronic pain.”

Dr. Glenn says January 5, 2001, was like any other Friday night. His son, Mel Glenn Jr., was going home after picking up KFC for dinner for his family. Dr. Glenn says Glenn Jr. was rear-ended and got out to check the cars. Dr. Glenn says he believes his son realized at that point he was going to be robbed and he turned around to run back in his car but Glenn Jr. was shot in the back.

“He probably had $200, $300 on him and they cleaned his wallet out and the only thing they left in the wallet, it’s called a little minute fifty,” says Dr. Glenn. “On the back of it, it has, it’s entitled ‘the things money can’t buy’.”

Carr says a case is only considered cold when no new information is coming forward about it.

“We can prosecute a murder case if it’s 20 years from now if information becomes available that we believe allows us to have enough evidence where a jury of their peers would hold that person accountable,” Carr said.

Dr. Glenn says his son’s case was re-opened under Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond. Glenn thinks there’s a 50-50 chance his son’s killer or killers, are brought to justice but wants them to know he and his family have forgiven them.

“The main thing being even if they don’t, I have forgiven them and so we have a clear conscience but at the same time, they need to come off the street,” says Glenn.

Dr. Glenn says when someone decides to take another life, they’re not just impacting that one but hundreds of others connected to that person. One of Glenn’s missions in life is to teach young people that violence is not the solution to the problem, using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a symbol of this lesson.

“If he was alive and Pastor Shuttlesworth, my other mentor, was alive, they would just turn over in their grave to see the violence, the killing, all of the mayhem,” Dr. Glenn said.

Dr. Glenn says he still thinks about his son every day and prays to see the day his murder is solved.