Father shoots 61-year-old son in domestic dispute in Hoover, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Hoover police say his father shot him during a domestic violence situation.

Saturday afternoon around 2:20, the Hoover 911 center received a call of a shooting at a residence in the 3500 block of Polo Parc Court.

Police arrived at the home to find a 61-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Additionally, Hoover Fire medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s father called 911 to report he shot his son during a domestic violence situation. He was transported to the Hoover Police Department for questioning and is cooperating with the investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES