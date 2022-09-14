BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One week ago, 4-year-old girl Serenity Spearman was shot while sitting in a car in the Tom Brown Village Community.

Serenity was treated for her injuries at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Serenity’s dad, Montavius Spearman, tells CBS 42 that she is in good spirits despite the shooting.

A video of Serenity dancing in the hospital bed on Tik Tok has gone viral.

He says he is happy his little girl is still here.

“I’m so happy,” Spearman said. “A lot of prayers have been made for her and a lot of dancing around on Tik Tok. I have been praying. A lot of folks been praying for her too. I’m so glad my baby girl is still here.”

Spearman says his daughter has a long road to recovery, but she has become an inspiration to many.

“She is strong, very strong,” Spearman said. “It was shocking to go through something like that, it’s a first-time thing, and we have just had a lot of prayers over her.”

Spearman says he doesn’t want to see any more children hurt by violence.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting.

21-year-old Ronald Porter Jr. is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He is currently held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.