Father Josh: A married Catholic priest in a celibate world

DALLAS (AP) — In a Catholic world where debates over clerical celibacy have flared from Brazil to the Vatican, Joshua Whitfield is that rarest of things: A married Catholic priest.
Whitfield is a former Episcopal priest who converted to Catholicism and was later, with special papal dispensation, ordained as a Catholic priest, becoming, as he says, “an ecclesiastical zoo exhibit.”
A father of four, Whitfield is beloved by parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas. He juggles two worlds: He celebrates Mass, he hears confessions, he takes his son to karate. But at St. Rita, he’s just Father Josh.
Watch the video above for the complete story.
