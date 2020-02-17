Father Josh: A married Catholic priest in a celibate world

DALLAS (AP) — In a Catholic world where debates over clerical celibacy have flared from Brazil to the Vatican, Joshua Whitfield is that rarest of things: A married Catholic priest.

Whitfield is a former Episcopal priest who converted to Catholicism and was later, with special papal dispensation, ordained as a Catholic priest, becoming, as he says, “an ecclesiastical zoo exhibit.”

A father of four, Whitfield is beloved by parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas. He juggles two worlds: He celebrates Mass, he hears confessions, he takes his son to karate. But at St. Rita, he’s just Father Josh.

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, converted Catholic Priest Joshua Whitfield, left, his daughter Zoe-Catherine, 5, and the rest of his family stand behind their chairs to say grace before dinner in north Dallas. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, Catholic Priest, husband and dad Joshua Whitfield plays with three of his four children Maggie, 9, Peter, 8, and Zoe-Catherine, 5, at their home in north Dallas. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

In this Feb. 9, 2020, photo, the Whitfield family, wife Alli, left, daughters Zoe-Catherine, 5, second from left, and Maggie, 9, second from right, receive communion from their dad and husband, The Rev. Joshua Whitfield, right, during Sunday Mass at St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas. In 2009 the Whitfields, who were Episcopalian, converted to Catholicism. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

In this Feb. 7, 2020, photo, converted Catholic Priest Joshua Whitfield of north Dallas, left, looks up at his daughter Zoe-Catherine, 5, who stands on a kitchen chair pressing a pink butterfly clip into his hair during dinner in north Dallas. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

