BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the players on the Birmingham Squadron kept the crowd engaged during the game Monday night, a father and daughter skating duo stole the show during halftime.

Harry ‘Traveling Shoes’ Turner and his daughter, Jaynie ‘Princess Shoestring’ Turner, wowed the audience as they performed a routine on the court.

The Turners run the program, Stay in School with Traveling Shoes, which looks to teach kids how to skate in order to keep them out of trouble.

Check out the video of the duo in the video player above!