CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A father and his 6-year-old son were taken to the hospital Sunday after being injured in a jet ski accident in Cherokee County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

On Sunday, the jet ski struck a pier on Weiss Lake in Centre while the father was attempting to dock next to it. His son was also on the jet ski at the time.

Neither the father or son had life-threatening injuries.