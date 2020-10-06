Fatal traffic accident shuts down I-65 at I-20/59 junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Traffic is being diverted and all lanes are shut down as law enforcement officials clear a fatal accident on an I-65 junction Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from Birmingham Police, around 5:10 p.m. one person was killed in a traffic accident involving and 18-wheeler on the Interstate 65 at Interstate 20/59 North junction.

The wreck occurred when the 18-wheeler got into a wreck. The 18-wheeler was carrying cars and one of the vehicles fell off the truck, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Captain Gail DeJarnett. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to UAB hospital with unknown injuries.

The interstate will be shut down near this area for about two hours.

