BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on 7th Street North. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 41-year-old man dead suffering from a gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES
- COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Clair Correctional Facility; 7th among ADOC inmates
- Anniston police chief announces retirement, effective June 4
- Fatal shooting investigation underway in Bessemer
- Alabama lawmakers return with social distancing measures in place
- Birmingham staple Lucy’s Coffee & Tea to close after 27 years