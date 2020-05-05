Fatal shooting investigation underway in Bessemer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on 7th Street North. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 41-year-old man dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES