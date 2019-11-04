Fatal Hale County fire claims lives of aunt and 7-year-old nephew

Breaking News
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people died in a fatal house fire in Greensboro within Hale County. The fire occurred Sunday evening around 11 p.m. on Stevenson Drive.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says there were two victims in the structure, one being a 7-year-old boy and the other his 36-year-old aunt.

The victims were later identified to be 7-year-old Seddrick Davis Jr. and 36-year-old Cassandra Foster. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

