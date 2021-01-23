Fatal crash investigation underway after vehicle goes airborne, lands in Cypress Creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police officers are continuing to investigate circumstances of a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Angela Chandler of Cottondale was traveling south on I-359 and attempted to make a left turn east onto Skyland Boulevard. While making the turn, police say, the 38-year-old woman’s 2017 Honda Accord was struck from the passenger side of an SUV that was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lane of Alabama Highway 69 South.

After striking the SUV and crossing the adjacent right-hand turn lane at the Highway 69/Skyland Boulevard intersection. Chandler’s vehicle struck a curb and became airborne before coming to rest in Cypress Creek, approximately 50 feet below the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police report. TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is conducting the follow-up investigation.