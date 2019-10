CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ovis Rhodes Jr., 59, died in a single-vehicle crash at 9:37 p.m. Thursday. Rhodes, of Jemison, Alabama, was killed when the 2017 Honda Rancher ATV he was driving left the road and overturned.

Rhodes was ejected from the ATV when it crashed. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened on Chilton County 163, near Chilton County 51, which is four miles north of Jemison.

ALEA State Troopers continue investigate.

LATEST POSTS