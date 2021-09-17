‘Fat Charles BBQ’ brought their family flavors to Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fat Charles BBQ have food combinations that you may have never seen before.

Christopher Pilot, the co-owner of Fat Charles BBQ, started to cruise the magic city streets last year and they’ve quickly made a name for themselves. This food truck allows the Pilot’s an opportunity to share their family’s secret recipes with the city of Birmingham, but don’t ask for the details because they won’t tell.

Fat Charles BBQ started with barbeque and now have a fusion style that you may not find anywhere else. From their double smash burger to their chicken OG tacos, be prepared to be surprised with the level of flavor that the Pilot’s have in store for their customers.

The self-proclaimed taco connoisseur and purveyor of flavor, Fat Charles BBQ ensures that their customers leave full and satisfied thanks to Christopher’s brother and co-owner, Chef Charles. As they learned from their parents, cooking is all about love and the Pilot brothers enjoy spreading love throughout the magic city.

Fat Charles BBQ will be joining many black-owned food trucks at Forestdale Food Truck Park tonight and tomorrow, they’ll be at The 3000 Bar in Forestdale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!