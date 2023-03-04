WEEKEND: Fantastic weekend weather in store across Central Alabama. Both Saturday and Sunday morning will be cool, with highs temperatures starting out in the 40s around sunrise, but warming to the mid to upper 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll kick off the week dry and mild, but hit or miss showers return to the forecast from late Monday night through the rest of the week, with the chance for some storms by Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will begin to trend downwards, and by the end of the week, we’ll have below average temperatures and a shot at some frost by the weekend.

