TONIGHT: Another clear and cool Fall night. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.





SUNDAY: The weather looks just as good Sunday as the weather we had Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with lots of sunshine through the day. The weather should be perfect for the race at Talladega, with temperatures in the 70s through the race.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: We don’t see any significant changes to our forecast through next week. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s through the week, with not much cloud cover, let alone rain. We expect another cold front by next weekend, but indications as of now are we don’t see any appreciable rain from that front.

Storm Team 7 Day