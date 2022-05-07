Saturday Night: Clouds will thin out some overnight, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Temperatures will drop below average (something we haven’t done much of this Spring) into the 40s and low 50s. Wind will be around 5-15 mph out if the NE in the evening, becoming NNE 5-10 overnight.





Mother’s Day: Dry, sunny, and pleasant conditions continue into Mother’s Day. Temperatures start out in the 50s in the morning, with most of us climbing into the low 80s in the afternoon. The exception will be in Northeast Alabama, where temperatures top out in the upper 70s. The drier air remains in place tomorrow, so despite temperatures returning to the 80s, lower dewpoints will keep things feeling comfortable through the day.

It’s called an “Omega Block” because the upper air pattern somewhat resembles the shape of the Greek letter omega (Ω)



Mid-Week Heat: Temperatures continue to trend upwards sunny and dry weather set to continue. An omega blocking pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere will place a fairly strong upper-level ridge in place over the Southern U.S., including here in Alabama. This will lead to dry and hot weather through the middle of the week. We stayed just a hair shy of 90° in Birmingham last week, but we’ll make another run at it this week, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all potential candidates for that first official 90° day.







Late-Week Rain Chances: A low pressure system will push back onshore from the Atlantic towards Georgia and Florida late in the week. As it moves west, the surface low is forecast to weaken into an open wave/trough, but there will still be enough lift and moisture associated with the system, coupled with the warm weather here, to support at least a few scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. A cold front on Sunday could trigger more showers and thunderstorms.