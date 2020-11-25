Fans still excited for Iron Bowl after Saban contracts COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Auburn Tigers without head coach Nick Saban for Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. The University announced Wednesday that Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tad Joy and his family are praying for Coach Saban and his family hoping that the legendary football coach will recover soon.

“Our prayers go out to Coach Saban and his family and we are hoping everyone makes a full recovery,” Joy said, “Obviously, Nick creates a great atmosphere and a great leadership role in the team. But with him being in a management role I think his assistants will do a great job taking over for him in managing that game which we expect to be an Alabama blowout.”

Joy and his family are spending this week at Coaches Corner RV park in Tuscaloosa to tailgate. They drove from Florida to spend Thanksgiving with their daughter who is a UA student and a member of the Crimsonettes. They are going to the game Saturday; this is the fourth time the family has attended an Iron bowl game.

“We feel so blessed to be up here to spend this week with our daughter to celebrate Thanksgiving,” Joy said. “The Iron Bowl is such a great rivalry and we are so excited to be a part of all the festivities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saban family, I am sure Nick will beat COVID and continue leading us to victory.”

UA student and Alabama fan Grace Nation is also pulling for Coach Saban. Although the coach is in quarantine, she still believes Alabama will beat Auburn.

“You know it’s really disappointing and this is the second time it happened,” Joy said, “I am praying for his family and even though he will be gone I think we are still going to beat Auburn.”

The Iron Bowl game gets underway at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa.